    Cornelius Chandler

    Julia Roberts celebrates her 52nd birthday and accepts congratulations from her niece and celebrity friends

    Emma and Julia Roberts

    Julia Roberts celebrated her birthday yesterday – the star turned 52. On this day, the actress was congratulated both in life and on social networks. So, a touching post on her Instagram was dedicated to her by her 28-year-old niece Emma Roberts.

    The daughter of Julia’s older brother, Erica, published in her microblog a picture in which she poses with her star aunt, and in a post underneath she confessed her love to her.

    Emma and Julia RobertsEmma and Julia Roberts

    Happy Birthday Aunt Julia! You are a real queen! Love you,

    – wrote Emma.

    The friend of the actress Ellen DeGeneres also joined in the congratulations. She shared in her Instagram stories about a funny selfie with Julia, in a post under which she noticed that they “look great together.”

    Julia Roberts and Ellen DeGeneresJulia Roberts and Ellen DeGeneres

    Julia Roberts herself also shared a new post on the occasion of her birthday. The star posted a photo of posing in a stylish coat and hair fluttering in the wind.

    52. Oh yeah!

    – Roberts briefly signed the picture.

    In the comments under this photo, many fans rushed to congratulate Julia, as well as her colleague and friend Jennifer Aniston.

    Happy birthday pretty! – wrote Aniston.

    Julia RobertsJulia Roberts




    It is noteworthy that for a long time there were rumors in the press that Emma’s father, Eric Roberts, was angry with his star sister Julia. In one of his interviews, the actor allegedly admitted that he was upset by the fact that it was he who paved the way for her on the big screen, and after the release of the film Pretty Woman, he became only the brother of “that very Roberts”. By the way, later, in an interview with reporters, Eric denied these rumors and said that they had an amazing relationship with his sister.




