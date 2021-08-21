Kendall Jenner is 25 | DKNews

Kendall Jenner – one of the highest paid and in-demand models in the world and a representative of the famous Kardashian family – turns 25. She approached this age with a state that the media find it difficult to adequately assess, magazine covers, the number of which journalists no longer undertake to count, and an army of subscribers in social networks. And here we can already name certain numbers: 141.47 million on Instagram, 16.6 million on Facebook, 30.14 million on Twitter.

For several years in a row, Forbes magazine calls Kendall Jenner the highest paid model in the world: at the end of 2018, it was estimated that in 12 months she earned $ 22.5 million. And this money brought her only modeling work.

Kendall Jenner was born on November 3, 1995. She began her modeling career in 2009, when she was only 14: already being the star of the reality show “The Kardashian Family”, the girl signed a contract with a modeling agency. Success came to her five years later.

Since then, Kendall has appeared on the shows of the best designers of the biggest fashion weeks of the Big Four, appeared on the covers of the main fashion glossy magazines and inspired Instagram users with a change of images, photos from advertising shoots and calls to vote in the presidential elections.

On the occasion of the 25th anniversary of the model, Gazeta.Ru has collected a photo gallery in her honor.

Kylie and Kendall Jenner, Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian at the Teen Choice Awards in California, 2009

Matt Sayles / AP

Kylie Jenner (second from left) and Kendall Jenner (right) with friends Spencer and Madeleine at a 2010 California publicity event.

Shea Walsh / AP Images for Nintendo

Model Kendall Jenner on the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival, 2017

Jean-Paul Pelissier / Reuters









Kendall and Kylie Jenner launch their clothing collection in California, 2013

Paul A. Hebert / Invision / AP

Kendall Jenner during the Givenchy fashion show in New York, 2015

Lucas Jackson / Reuters

Model Kendall Jenner and designer Karl Lagerfeld during the Chanel show in Paris, 2015

Stephane Mahe / Reuters

Models Kendall Jenner and Cindy Crawford during the opening of an exhibition in New York, 2016

Eduardo Munoz / Reuters

Anna Wintour, Grace Coddington and Kendall Jenner during the Calvin Klein show at New York Fashion Week, 2015

Charles Sykes / Invision / AP

Kaitlyn Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Lamar Odom, Khloe Kardashian and Kim Kardashian during the presentation of the new line of Kanye West sneakers as part of New York Fashion Week, February 2016

Andrew Kelly / Reuters

Model Kendall Jenner before the Victoria’s Secret fashion show in New York, November 2018

Caitlin Ochs / Reuters

Kim Kardashian-West and Kendall Jenner during the Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, September 22, 2019

Mike Blake / Reuters