Kendall Jenner left home due to death threats

In the United States of America, a secret “hunt” for Hollywood stars has been announced. Recently, the police have recorded 3 infiltrations into the homes of celebrities, as well as death threats against Kendall Jenner.

It is known that recently an unknown guy broke into Johnny Depp’s house in Los Angeles. Until the time the police found out about the penetration, the homeless man managed to get pretty drunk and take a shower in the actor’s house.

The other day in the house of a Canadian star Drake broke in an unidentified woman who, according to the police, caused the riots. She was also detained.

Drake / photo: instagram.com/champagnepapi/

And now Kendall Jenner has announced that she is moving out of her mansion in Beverly Hills, California after an unknown man entered her site. According to information TMZ , the intruder entered the territory of the mansion at night, started knocking on the windows and shouting the name of the supermodel. After that, the man stripped naked and took a dip in the pool. The guards detained the daredevil and handed him over to the police.









Moreover, this is not the first unpleasant incident involving Kendall Jenner. Earlier, the star complained about the harassment of 24-year-old Malik Bowker, who drove across the country to shoot Kendall, and then himself.

Kendall Jenner / photo: instagram.com/kendalljenner/

At the moment, the man has been sent to a psychiatric clinic for treatment, and Jenner has obtained an injunction to approach. However, even such a document did not make the model feel safe – she said that the mansion in Beverly Hills would never return.

It is worth noting that this particular area of ​​California is positioned as the most expensive and safest, so where Kendall Jenner can find a safer home for himself is still unknown.

