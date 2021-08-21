Kim Kardashian charmed with a new look in a long tight dress: flawless outfit

Kim Kardashian knows how to successfully emphasize the dignity of her sexy figure. The representative of the Kardashian-Jenner television family competently emphasized her merits not only with the help of a swimsuit, but also wearing a magic dress.

Kim Kardashian’s image

The 40-year-old beauty tried on an asymmetrical maxi-length dress in black. The designer recently released Skims modeling lingerie, so she probably wore this to shape her body.









Kim does not hide the fact that she often wears underwear of her brand to reduce her waist and emphasize her hips. The choice to create modeling underwear was not accidental, because a celebrity has always been famous for her love for just such a figure.

Kardashian complemented the look with brown heeled sandals and massive gold bracelets on her arm.

The socialite put her long luxurious hair in light curls, and on her face she made rich makeup. Kim painted her eyelids with golden shadows, made long arrows with a liner, painted her plump lips with caramel lipstick, highlighting the contour of her lips with a brown pencil.

