Kim Kardashian criticized for her runaway prince game

In a smartphone game called Kim Kardashian: Hollywood, the level in which the main characters appear, very reminiscent of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, has already disappeared

Model and TV show star Kim Kardashian found herself at the center of a scandal after her smartphone game Kim Kardashian: Hollywood featured a plot twist called Royal Runaways, which found suspicious details very similar to reality, and with episodes from the life of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Writes about this The Sun.

Be always up to date with the telegram channel Fast Focus.

The smartphone game Kim Kardashian: Hollywood was launched back in 2014. The application itself is free, but to complete the levels, you need to use the game currency called K Coins. 1250 K Coins costs $ 99.99. The TV star in 2015 earned more than $ 20 million from the game.



Screenshot from the game Kim Kardashian: Hollywood [+–]

Gamers interact with Kim and make decisions that affect their progress. You can improve your chances by purchasing new clothes, accessories and luxury items in the app. Goal: to get to the top of success and become a friend of Kim Kardashian herself.

The outrageous next-level scenario revolves around a black princess-actress (Bianchi) and a red-haired prince (Aston), who decide to escape the palace and become A-list celebrities. They go so far as to even give a scandalous Oprah Winfrey-style interview, in which the virtual princess complains to the host that “Prince Aston did everything in his power” to make her comfortable in the royal family. The prince adds: “I am willing to do anything for the happiness of my wife.” When the virtual queen scolds the couple for publicity, Princess Bianca announces that she wants to abdicate the throne. Also, the virtual princess reports that some members of the royal family did not like her.















Screenshots from the “Royal Escape” level, where the characters resemble Prince Harry and Meghan Markle [+–]

Kim Kardashian has already been accused of trying to cash in on Prince Harry’s spat with his family, pointing out the obvious similarities between game events and real episodes from the lives of the Dukes of Sussex.



Prince Harry and Meghan Markle interview with Oprah Winfrey [+–]

Curiously, in the game, Kim herself clearly outlined her own position on the Megan and Harry case. Her playable character posts a post of solidarity with the couple: “I fully support my friends @Prince_Aston and @Princess_Bianca in their decision and from the bottom of my heart wish them all the best. #FriendsForever.”

Now the suspicious level in the game has already been removed, and the creators have apologized. They also said that Kim was unaware of this plot twist, and therefore was “disappointed that this happened and demanded an internal investigation to make sure that this mistake does not happen again.”