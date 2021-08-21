Kristen Stewart reveals why she is perfect for the role of Princess Diana

Princess Diana in “Spencer” may well become the grandest role of 30-year-old actress Kristen Stewart in her entire career, surpassing even the famous Bella from “Twilight” in popularity.

New photos from the set of the film about the late Princess of Wales have appeared in the media. Kristen Stewart is stunning with her striking resemblance to British royalty. The actress was photographed in a red and green plaid jacket and sunglasses, very similar to the image of Princess Diana in 1989 during a visit to Portsmouth. The iconic look was complemented by a classic black pencil skirt and monochrome Adidas sneakers. The latter, most likely, are intended only for movement outside the filming, although, as you know, Princess Diana herself loved comfortable shoes. Now filming is taking place in Dülmen, Germany.

Photo: Sebastian Elle-Sacca / DPA Picture Alliance / Avalon. Pictures from the shooting of the film were published by the Eonline edition



By the way, the royal experts recently called the film “Spencer” inaccurate, because they believe that Princess Diana never visited Sandringham for the weekend. Royal biographers Robert Jobson and Ingrid Seward argue that Diana stopped visiting the estate long before the events described in the picture. And friends of the royal family even accused the film of trolling.









Director Pablo Larrain claims that they are not going to delve into the story of the death of Princess Diana, but they plan to focus not on her relationship with her family, husband and children:

“We decided to tell a story about a person and how a woman somehow chooses not to be a queen. She is a woman who, moving through the film, realizes that she wants to be who she was before meeting Charles. “

Photo: Sebastian Elle-Sacca, Chanel Press Office, Getty Images