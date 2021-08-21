Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are expecting their second child

Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner

24-year-old Kylie Jenner and her boyfriend, 29-year-old musician Travis Scott, will become parents for the second time! The reunion of the couple, which happened at the beginning of the summer, literally bore fruit.

For the first time, fans of the reality TV star suggested that she was pregnant when Kylie began to publish photos prepared in advance on her instagram (actual pictures in stories differed from photos in posts). Moreover, Jenner, covering her tracks, specially chose such photos where a flat stomach is visible, without any signs of pregnancy.

Relatives added fuel to the fire – Kylie’s transgender father Caitlin Jenner hinted that he was expecting another grandchild in the near future. And finally, the PageSix edition published yesterday the good news about the addition to the star family, citing as many as several insiders. The source said the entire family was “delighted” with the news.

Jenner, by the way, has repeatedly admitted that she wants to give birth to a brother or sister for her daughter Stormi, who is now three years old.

I wish I had seven children, but not now,

– said Jenner live on the instagram of her best friend Anastasia Karanikolau. Also in an interview with Harper’s Bazaar last year, the star talked about her desire for more children.

All my friends are pushing me about this … They love Stormy. I definitely feel the urge to give her a brother or sister, but I don’t have a clear plan yet,

– said Kylie in the March issue of Harper’s Bazaar.

The couple also carefully concealed Jenner’s first pregnancy from the public – the fact that the lovers had a daughter, became known to the public only after the birth.



Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner with daughter Stormi









Kylie and Travis Scott’s relationship was not going smoothly. The lovers began dating in April 2017, but in the fall of 2019, when their daughter was only a year and a half, they broke up. They say that the reason for the breakup was Scott’s betrayal. However, even after the breakup, the musician often saw his daughter – the parents raised the child together. Rumors about the couple’s reunion appeared quite recently – they literally preceded information about Kylie’s pregnancy.

Blogger jeni_grey was the first to announce the news.