Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott expecting their second child

The star of the Kardashian-Jenner family is expecting a child from Travis Scott. The couple already have a 3-year-old daughter, Stormi.

Kylie Jenner is pregnant with Travis Scott / Photo: instagram.com/kyliejenner

Kylie Jenner recently celebrated her 24th birthday. And, apparently, she met the new year of her life in a situation.

People insiders report that Kylie and 30-year-old Travis are expecting their second child, but are not yet ready to announce it officially.

But the couple is already being congratulated in full on social networks and the media. And Kylie Jenner herself said many times in interviews that she dreams of giving birth to a brother or sister for Stormi.

She loves being a mom. She is very glad that she and Travis are expecting a baby again, ” People quotes their source.

So far, Jenner is enjoying her pregnancy alone, sharing the good news only with those closest to her.

In 2018, Kylie Jenner gave birth to baby Stormi. A year later, she and Travis Scott broke up, but soon resumed their relationship. It was rumored that Scott cheated on Jenner, but Jenner forgave him for their daughter.









Before Kylie, the rapper met with model Chantelle Jeffries, and in 2015, on social networks, everyone talked about his affair with Rihanna, but this information was not confirmed.

How Kylie Jenner made her fortune – watch the plot:

