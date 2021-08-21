Kylie Jenner is pregnant for the second time

The famous family has not yet commented on the good news.

The baby boom in the world of show business continues, because only recently it became known about pregnancy Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, as several reputable foreign publications immediately reported that the 24-year-old American star Kylie Jenner and rapper Travis Scott expecting a second common child.

Earlier, Kylie herself spoke about her desire to have more children, but rumors that she was already in position began because of her transgender father Kaitlyn Jenner, who, during her election campaign for governor of California, mentioned that she was expecting another grandson (however, she did not specify which of her six children made her happy with such news).

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott / Getty Images

The family has not yet commented on this news, but insiders of the publication Page Six report that Jenner is still in position. The same respected publication recently claimed that Paris Hilton was pregnant, after which the secular lioness personally denied this information.

But it is not yet known whether Kylie is pregnant, because the latest photos and videos of the star on Instagram do not hint at an interesting situation.

Kylie Jenner / Instagram Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner / Instagram Kylie Jenner







Although if you recall the star’s first pregnancy, then she carefully hid her secret until the birth of her daughter Stormi.

We will remind, Kylie and Travis broke up in the fall of 2019. According to rumors, the reason for their separation was the musician’s betrayal. Despite this, Kylie and Travis continued to maintain a relationship and raised their three-year-old daughter together. And a few weeks ago, Kylie was published with her ex-boyfriend, thus fueling rumors about the resumption of the romance.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott / Getty Images

