Mila Kunis in black jumpsuit on a walk with her daughter in Los Angeles

Mila Kunis

Recently, 36-year-old Mila Kunis now and then falls under the sights of photographers, and not alone, but together with her five-year-old daughter Wyatt. Another walk of the actress and the girl did not go unnoticed – on the weekend, the actress and her daughter were filmed in Los Angeles.

Mila, dressed in a black cotton jumpsuit and white sneakers, held the hand of her daughter, who gave her mother her backpack with a unicorn. Mila was clearly in a great mood – as if wishing to repulse all the spiteful critics who now and then “divorce” her with her husband Ashton Kutcher (and after the scandalous memoirs of his ex-wife Demi Moore, they even began to rub their hands), she sincerely smiled and seemed absolutely happy.



Mila Kunis with her daughter Wyatt

Now Kunis is trying to spend as much time as possible with the children (the couple is also raising a two-year-old son, Dimitri) – next year she will shoot in the film Breaking News In Yuba County (the picture has not yet received a title in the Russian box office), where she will star with Allison Jenny, Aquafina and her other stellar colleagues. In the film, Kunis will play a news anchor whose half-sister catches her husband in bed with a young mistress, causing him to die of a heart attack. However, the wife, instead of reporting his death, decides to bury him in the garden and reports the missing husband, which immediately turns her into a local news star.

Kunis’s latest film, The Spy Who Dumped Me, was released in 2018. The actress does not pursue movie roles, but devotes herself to family and raising children. However, she also does not forget about her career and perfectly combines it with motherhood.







