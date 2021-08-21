Natalie Portman revealed plot details – UNIAN

Beloved Thor herself will become a superhero.

Actress Natalie Portman spoke about her preparations for the filming of Thor: Love and Thunder, which will be part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the continuation of the line of films about the Scandinavian superhero god.

In an interview with Yahoo! Life, she confirmed that she is returning to the role of Jane Foster, Thor’s earthly lover, and will try on the mantle of a superhero.

“If all these female superheroes are there, the more, the better,” Portman said.

She also said that in the new part, Foster will take steps in the superhero field, but at the same time will be treated for cancer.









The plot will draw on Jason Aaron’s The Mighty Thor comic, which launched in 2016. In the comic, Jane Foster suffered from breast cancer, but was able to lift the magic hammer Mjolnir and gain the power of the god of thunder.

Portman said that she has already started training and is getting in shape for filming.

The film is tentatively due out in February 2022, but the date may be affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

