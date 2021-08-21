Pete Davidson’s ex-girlfriend talks about bullying by Ariana Grande fans

Kazzy David found out about the comedian’s new romance the day after the breakup.







Pete Davidson and Kazzy David











Prior to the dizzying, but short-lived romance with 27-year-old pop star Pete Davidson, he had been dating Kazzy David, Larry David’s daughter, for more than two years. In her new book, No One Asked For This, the girl shared the details of her relationship with the 26-year-old comedian and told how it feels to find out that your ex-boyfriend is dating Ariana Grande the day after breaking up.









Kazzy writes that she did her best to convince Pete that she really loved him and was afraid to end the relationship because she had previously faced “threats of self-harm and settling accounts with life” caused by “minor circumstances.” Davidson himself has spoken openly about his mental health problems and the fight against depression.

In the end, David decided to end the relationship, but after a couple of days she called the comedian and admitted that she had made a mistake. A little later, the SNL star himself broke up with his beloved via SMS. The next day, Kazzy found out that Pete preferred Ariana Grande over her, and it broke her heart. Throughout the flight to her sister’s prom, and then at the hotel, she sobbed bitterly. Things got even worse when Grande’s fans started bullying her online.

However, this story has a happy ending. According to Kazzy, she was able to mend a relationship with Pete when he broke up with Ariana. David even thanked the ex-boyfriend at the beginning of her book: “Pete. I love you. Your courage inspires me, and your friendship means a lot to me. “