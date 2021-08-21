Rupert Grint on the relationship between Emma Watson and Tom Felton: “There was always a spark between them”

Tom Felton and Emma Watson

Representatives of the Harry Potter saga fan community have been attributing a romantic relationship to 32-year-old Tom Felton and 29-year-old Emma Watson for several years, despite the fact that the actors themselves call each other just good friends.

The other day, talk about this was fueled by Tom and Emma’s colleague on “Harry Potter” Rupert Grint, who played in the films of Ron Weasley. Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, he unexpectedly stated that off-set, there was always some chemistry between Felton and Watson:

There was always something between them. There was clearly a spark there.

Emma Watson and Tom Felton

Rupert also added that perhaps there was something like the first childhood sympathy between Tom and Emma, ​​which came from the fact that they spent a lot of time on the set. Grint also clarified that during the filming of the saga, he did not have anything like this with any of his colleagues.

Rupert Grint

It is noteworthy that in one of her interviews, Emma Watson herself once admitted that she had sympathy for Felton as a teenager:

He had a skateboard on which he performed various tricks. He was really cool and older than me. He knew how I felt about him.

Recall that in August this year it became known that Emma Watson was meeting with the programmer and co-founder of the Oculus VR company Brendan Irbae. By the way, recently the fans had doubts that the couple had broken up – these thoughts were prompted by the phrase that Emma uttered in an interview with the latest Vogue.









I am very happy to be alone. I call it a partnership with myself

– declared Watson.

Literally after some time, Tom Felton gave his comment on these words of Emma. In a conversation with the Daily Mail, he said that he shares the position of his girlfriend and also feels happy alone with himself.

Emma Watson