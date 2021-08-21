Russian fans did not appreciate Kylie Jenner’s taste. Photo











American model Kylie Jenner pleases fans with the presentation of personal beauty novelties. Recently, a businesswoman shared a photo of her version of an autumn manicure. Musician Travis Scott’s ex-girlfriend opted for sharp nails and a chocolate-colored finish. It is noteworthy that not only long “claws” were captured in the frame, but also a gem of a large carat.

Note that not all fans of Kendall Jenner’s sister were delighted with this manicure. Russian fans left controversial comments under the photo:

“In principle, a toothpick is not needed”, “You can go remodel, Kylie”, “What a terrible shape?”.

















Recall that last year, the young billionaire broke up with the father of her daughter Stormi. The girl was not sad for long alone. In the summer of 2020, Kylie announced a romantic date with a young man named Fai Khadra. Some fans have accused the creator of the cosmetics brand that she stole the boyfriend from her sister. But earlier, Kendall herself said that she and the creative director and model Khadra are just friends.

