Ryan Reynolds and Salma Hayek were hunted in the first teaser for “The Killer’s Wife’s Bodyguard”

Samuel L. Jackson went on a crazy adventure with them – and all this under “… Baby One More Time” by Britney Spears.

Shot from the film “The Bodyguard of the Killer’s Wife”

Lionsgate has released the first teaser trailer for the action-comedy Hitman’s Wife Bodyguard starring Ryan Reynolds, Salma Hayek and Samuel L. Jackson.



After the events of 2017 Hitman’s Bodyguard, bodyguard Michael Bryce (Reynolds) decided to relax and take a break from work to finally recover. On the advice of a psychotherapist, he goes on vacation.





However, here the hero’s rest is interrupted by the swindler Sonya Kinkade (Hayek) – the wife of the killer Darius (Jackson), whom Michael had guarded before. And then the hero has to go on a new dangerous adventure to save Darius from the mafia. And all this madness is shown in the teaser under the hit “… Baby One More Time” by Britney Spears. Ideally.

While the reunited heroes will build relationships and sort out family issues, they will be hunted by one “vengeful and powerful madman,” as he is called in the synopsis. Played this insidious villain Antonio Banderas. Apparently, he will turn out to be the boss of the mafia.

The film also stars Morgan Freeman, Frank Grillo, Tom Hopper, Caroline Goodall and Richard E. Grant.









Patrick Hughes’s The Hitman’s Wife Bodyguard is set to premiere on June 16.

