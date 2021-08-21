Salma Hayek was not taken to the “Matrix” due to poor physical training

At the audition, the actress was unable to show the necessary physical form, and the cult role went to Kerry-Anne Moss.

It turns out that Salma Hayek could have played Trinity in the cult film “The Matrix” instead of Carrie-Anne Moss. But the Mexican-American actress lacked the physical fitness for the role.

At the casting, the star became one of the four best actresses along with Jada Pinkett-Smith (who later got a role in the sequel to "The Matrix"), but when it came to performing stunts, Salma failed. In the new episode of the show Red Table Talk, she admitted that at that time she was lazy and neglected the gym.









“They said,” You need to run! ” And I was like, “Where?” I have never even been able to get around the room, – recalls 54-year-old Hayek. – But Jada is a slender car! My God! She was so good! It was so embarrassing! She was in such good shape, she was so focused, so disciplined. I just looked at this woman and thought to myself, “This is who I want to be when I grow up.”

Now, after those screen tests, when Salma gets a role in an action movie, she says to herself every time: “Better to start working on endurance and practice basic exercises. You should be like Jada! “

We will remind, in the middle of June in cinemas the film “The Bodyguard of the Killer’s Wife” was released, in which Hayek performed many tricks and showed an enviable physical form.

