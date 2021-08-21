Selena Gomez deleted Instagram back in 2017

Selena Gomez’s smartphone does not have an Instagram application, and the 29-year-old actress and singer does not even know the password for her page. She spoke about this in a new interview, noting that she refused to conduct social networks back in 2017.

According to Elle magazine, being one of the most popular girls on Instagram, Selena was unable to protect herself from negativity on the social network, and when she started having mental health problems, she made the decision not to flip through the feed or read the comments anymore. In addition, the artist wanted to do really good and deeds are needed instead of publishing photos of her outfits and nails.

“I need to do something… So that after I leave, people will remember me with all their hearts,” Selena told herself.







And four years ago, she gave the maintenance of her pages on social networks to an assistant. She still sends him the necessary photos and quotes, but she herself is no longer involved in publishing and viewing other people’s profiles.

“I don’t have it on my phone (Instagram, – Approx. ed.), so there is no temptation. I suddenly had to learn to be with myself. It was annoying – I used to be able to stare at other people’s lives for hours. I watched someone’s tape for almost two years, and then I realized: “I don’t even know this person!” – said Gomez. “Now I am getting information in the right way. When my friends have something to talk about, they call me and say, “Oh, I did this.” And they don’t say, “Wait, did you see my post?”

