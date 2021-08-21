The analyst explains why it will be more difficult to mine bitcoin

MOSCOW, Aug 17 – PRIME. The increase in the number of miners and the number of transactions leads to the complication of mining cryptocurrencies. This was reported by “Gazeta.Ru” with reference to the comment of the leading analyst and development director of Gameinvest Yegor Roshchupkin. Earlier it became known that the efficiency of bitcoin mining decreased by 7.3% compared to the peaks of last year.

“At the beginning of this year, when the exodus of miners from China began due to the bans on the circulation of cryptocurrencies, the hash rate increased. And then it fell again, since there are enough people around the world who want to mine bitcoins. Others who dropped out of the process were replaced by others – and here difficulties began. This can be compared to an overload of a computer system – the more users and tasks, the more it slows down, “- said Roshchupkin.









Moreover, the analyst emphasized that cryptocurrencies are becoming attractive to an increasing number of people who understand that it is becoming more and more difficult to get additional income with the help of familiar tools (deposits, currency, stocks, etc.).

“Institutional investors also pay attention to the market, and the number of bitcoins does not grow at the same rate as demand increases,” Roshchupkin summed up.

