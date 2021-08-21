The Central Bank of the Russian Federation called bitcoin a technological financial pyramid and announced the risk of investors to lose everything

Bitcoin is a high-risk asset for investment and the Central Bank of the Russian Federation will not be able to protect cryptocurrency owners in the event of losses. This was stated by the first deputy chairman of the Bank of Russia Sergei Shvetsov.

According to him, the Central Bank sees a problem in the investment of a large number of citizens in alternative instruments, “which we call financial pyramids, or technological financial pyramids, such as bitcoin.”

Shvetsov said that in anticipation of profitability, people often sell or mortgage property “to bury their money in the” field of miracles “”:

“It is a big, big trouble that our citizens are not familiar with the rules of the capital market, where the promised profitability reflects the level of risk. And if you want to earn a lot, a lot of interest for this money, then the probability that you will lose everything is enormous. “

He noted that licensed Russian brokers do not provide access to cryptoassets, but “citizens use the Internet”:

“Therefore, buying the same bitcoin, a person enters a minefield, where, besides himself, he has no one to rely on, and no one can protect him. We also tell the citizens about this that there is no need to go where you are not under the protection of the Russian Federation, where your money will simply be taken away, and you will not be able to do anything about it. “







Shvetsov also said that the Central Bank can suspend payments to companies with signs of illegal activity, however, if funds are collected in cryptocurrency, “you cannot help a person”:

“For example, if he has an account with bitcoins, and the pyramid collects bitcoins. There is no way to block the transfer from his account to the account of the financial pyramid in bitcoins. “

Previously, representatives of many large banks, such as JP Morgan Chase, criticized bitcoin, but today they recognize their clients’ interest in cryptocurrency and offer related products.

“In the same way, states will first try to criticize, prohibit, regulate the cryptoeconomy, but as the scale grows, they will be forced to integrate into it or lose significant growth potential,” Stepan Gershuni, author of the CryptoEssay Telegram channel, told ForkLog.

In some countries, investments in cryptocurrencies have already been approved at the legislative level. In April, the Bundestag supported a bill according to which German funds for institutional clients can invest up to 20% of assets in digital currencies.

Gershuni noted that bitcoin is de facto the reserve currency of the parallel digital economy, which consists of many other projects – analogues of all financial services (banks, insurance, exchanges), decentralized organizations, media, games, and the art market. This economy is global, uncensored and offers more convenient, profitable, reliable services for customers, he stressed.

“Bitcoin is no bigger a pyramid than the Russian ruble or many other fiat currencies,” Gershuni said.

