The former youngest billionaire was laughed at for a different face in the video and photo: Appearance: Values: Lenta.ru

Fans of the younger sister of TV star Kim Kardashian, entrepreneur Kylie Jenner, who was stripped of her status as the youngest billionaire in the world in May, scolded her for over-touching her photos. The Sun journalists drew attention to the corresponding pictures and comments.

The 23-year-old celebrity has become the heroine of a new video by American beauty blogger James Charles. In a video posted on the YouTube channel, he does Jenner’s Halloween makeup, namely, paints a scratch on her cheek.

Kylie Jenner





Screenshot: video @kyliejenner

After the publication of the video, Jenner shared a selfie with subscribers in which she showed the resulting makeup. However, fans of the former billionaire scoffed at her in the comments, as they noticed that her face in the photo is significantly different from the appearance in the video. In their opinion, she retouches her pictures on social networks too much.

“How did Kylie from James’ video become Mila Kunis in a photo on her Instagram?”, “It pisses me off that Jenner uses so much Photoshop in her pictures!” She doesn’t look like herself! ” – users expressed their opinion.

Earlier in October, fans of the younger sister of TV star Kim Kardashian-West Khloe did not recognize her in the photo and were accused of over-retouching her face. She posted a picture in which she starred in the kitchen, and then published an advertising video for collagen powder from Dose & Co. Kardashian subscribers criticized her for the abundant photoshop on various posts.