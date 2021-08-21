The mayor of a city in the United States wants to give each resident $ 1000 in Bitcoin. But on condition that they will not be used for several years | Hromadske television

Stewart spoke about this in an interview with the local TV channel KSDK.

The Mayor of Kul-Veli believes that Bitcoin can dramatically affect the life of the city. He cites the example of friends who, in a few years, have enriched themselves by millions of dollars, because they wisely invested in cryptocurrencies.

In order to raise money for Bitcoin for residents, Stewart plans to collect donations. He also has several “Very generous donors” who agreed to help. The mayor also plans to ask the state for help.

The mayor does not yet have a clear plan for distributing Bitcoin to the residents of Kul-Veli. Perhaps the cryptocurrency will be offered to everyone by name – there are about 1,500 people living in the town, so it won’t take much time. They also organize courses on Bitcoin management for people.

But one condition already exists: they will be banned from disposing of their cryptocurrency for several years. “Someone sells Bitcoin to pay the fine. And when its price is 500 thousand dollars, there will be regrets“, Explains Stewart’s logic.

Residents of Kul-Veli interviewed by KSDK reacted positively to the mayor’s idea. “Put money in my pocket! That sounds good“Said one of them, Cornelius Web.