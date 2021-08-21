The mayor of a city in the United States wants to give each resident $ 1000 in Bitcoin. But on condition that they will not be used for several years | Hromadske television

Stewart spoke about this in an interview with the local TV channel KSDK.
The Mayor of Kul-Veli believes that Bitcoin can dramatically affect the life of the city. He cites the example of friends who, in a few years, have enriched themselves by millions of dollars, because they wisely invested in cryptocurrencies.
In order to raise money for Bitcoin for residents, Stewart plans to collect donations. He also has several “Very generous donors” who agreed to help. The mayor also plans to ask the state for help.
The mayor does not yet have a clear plan for distributing Bitcoin to the residents of Kul-Veli. Perhaps the cryptocurrency will be offered to everyone by name – there are about 1,500 people living in the town, so it won’t take much time. They also organize courses on Bitcoin management for people.
But one condition already exists: they will be banned from disposing of their cryptocurrency for several years. “Someone sells Bitcoin to pay the fine. And when its price is 500 thousand dollars, there will be regrets“, Explains Stewart’s logic.
Residents of Kul-Veli interviewed by KSDK reacted positively to the mayor’s idea. “Put money in my pocket! That sounds good“Said one of them, Cornelius Web.
Since the end of 2020, Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies in general have been attracting the attention of financiers and ordinary people. First of all, the rapid growth of the exchange rate, which as of August 20 amounted to almost 49 thousand dollars, which is 31.3% more than a year ago.
Against this background, El Salvador, a Latin American state, was the first in the world to legalize Bitcoin as a means of payment. The authorities explained this by the need to avoid penalties from the transfers of people who are working and provide a quarter of the country’s GDP.
However, the events of recent months have also shown that cryptocurrencies are unstable assets. In May, after tough measures from China and Elon Musk’s statement that Bitcoin production was not environmentally friendly, its price plummeted.
In addition, cryptocurrency mining requires a significant amount of electricity. According to researchers at the University of Cambridge, Bitcoin mining takes about 121.36 terawatt hours per year. This is more than Argentina consumes.
Therefore, in some countries, mining can lead to a shortage of electricity. For example, in Iran, where mining was legalized in 2019, this activity was suspended due to a power outage in May 2021.