The network is concerned about the health of Selena Gomez. What happened?

Fans of the 28-year-old singer sounded the alarm after she went live on Instagram with a dropper in her hand. Selena Gomez did not comment on the situation in any way, but viewers of her virtual communication with Timothy Chalamet could not help but pay attention to the mysterious medical equipment. The network suggested that the star again has health problems due to lupus.









“I pray for Selena’s health and hope that she is doing well. I can’t imagine what it means to live with such a serious autoimmune disease. I am sending you rays of kindness and hugs “,” Selena said that she wanted to vote in person, but could not “for certain reasons,” and then we see how she is being treated in her room, “worried Gomez fans wrote on social networks.

In 2015, the star frankly spoke about the fact that she was diagnosed with lupus, and two years later she underwent a kidney transplant – her close friend Francia Rice became a donor. This September, Selena first showed on Instagram the scar left after the transplant. The singer admitted that she used to be afraid to demonstrate it in public, but now she feels much more confident – after all, this is who she is.