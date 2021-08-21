The tweet was a reason to reevaluate Megan Fox’s ruined career

Recently, undeserved criticism of Miley Cyrus was discussed on Twitter, and last weekend, users remembered the career of Megan Fox, a popular actress of the late 2000s, who was undeservedly forgotten due to scandals and a public image. We briefly retell the story of Megan Fox’s sexualization and explain why they want to rethink her career.

It all started with a viral @ PopCulture2000s tweet featuring the actress at the premiere of Jennifer’s Body. “Have you ever thought that she was too hot and everyone hated her for no reason,” @christolphi wrote to one of the popular retweets. After that, in the English-speaking segment of Twitter, they recalled that in the late 2000s, the actress was prejudiced, and for the last ten years her acting career seemed to be on hiatus. Her name has appeared on Twitter trends.

End of career Megan Fox became famous after her role in the first part of the Transformers movie series. Her portrayal in Michael Bay’s film could be interesting – a strong woman who understands technology, raised by an abusive father, she eventually realizes her importance – but in the end he can be described as a sexy girlfriend of the protagonist. The most memorable moment with her was the scene where she opens the hood of the Chevrolet Camaro. After that, Fox was repeatedly called the sex symbol of the XXI century and the sexiest woman in the world.

“This halo haunted Fox everywhere and forced to consider any of her statements – good or bad – through the prism of the fact that” she is just a sexual object. “ Edition The Mary Sue in the article “When do we have to apologize to Megan Fox for everything Hollywood has done to her?”

An example of such an attitude is easy to find. In 2009, Fox stated that Michael Bay deliberately creates for himself a “bad reputation of a madman”, and on the set behaves “like Hitler.” After that, the actress allegedly fell out with the director, and three anonymous men wrote a letter in his defense. In it, they insulted her, calling her “the queen of trash lines from the trailer”, “posing like a porn star”, “dumb as a piece of wood”, “grumpy”, and at the very beginning clarified that Fox has beautiful eyes and “flat abs, which they puffed with glycerin. ” After this scandal, the career of a popular actress practically ended.

The image of Megan Fox in the movie “Transformers” can be described by this excerpt

History of sexualization Fox was sexualized her body from the very beginning of her career. On the set of Bad Boys 2, Michael Bay asked the fifteen-year-old actress to dance under a waterfall in a swimsuit and heels, and when she asked him about acting on the set of Transformers, Bay told her to “be hot” and “just sexy.” The actress was aware of her image and, one might say, used it. In an interview with The New York Times, she said that she created a separate character, on behalf of whom she gave all interviews. In them, she often spoke of what the media could call provocative and scandalous facts, for example, she stated that women have strength because they have vaginas, and hinted at a tattoo with the name of a boyfriend in the bikini area. “All women in Hollywood are known as sex symbols,” she said. “You are being sold through sex, and that’s okay if you know how to use it.”





But we cannot say that Fox was pleased with this attitude. In some interviews, she openly called herself and other stars a “product” and clarified: “I am on display so that men pay to look at me.” In others, she spoke directly about the attitude towards women in cinema long before the new wave of feminism. “It’s sad that men are praised for their sexuality and women are banned,” she said in 2009.

Jennifer’s Body trailer that deceives the viewer

“Jennifer’s body” Fox made an attempt to move away from her character in Jennifer’s Body, a teen horror movie about a high school girl who kills boys in school. The film, written by Juno screenwriter Diablo Cody, featured a commentary on misogyny and violence, but was promoted as a sexual fantasy for young men. On the poster, Fox sat in a short skirt; in the trailer, she flirted with her friend. The slogan read: “Not just an angry high school girl.” Both the advertising campaign and the image of Megan Fox played a role. Jennifer’s Body was seen as a black comedy that would only be played for the sake of a sexualized heroine. The best way to describe the actress was critic Roger Ebert when he called the film “Twilight” for guys. ” Jennifer’s Body flopped at the box office and was generally criticized, but Fox’s performance was praised. Over the past decade, the attitude towards the work of director Karin Kusama has changed. Now considered a forgotten classic of feminist cinema, people draw fan art based on it, and The New York Times has included “Jennifer’s Body” in the list of the best horror films directed by women. The film was not understood because it was released too early, according to the Vox edition, if it were shot after the Me Too movement, the reaction would be completely different. “I’m glad people finally figured out that Jennifer’s Body was actually a good film that didn’t get the credit it deserved after its release.” wrote Evie Magazine editor Lauren Chen.

Megan Fox and Jennifer’s Body writer Diablo Cody discuss film criticism ten years after its release

Career redefinition This is not the first attempt to redefine Megan Fox’s career. In recent years, the media have repeatedly expressed the fact that the actress who was sexually exposed did not deserve such an attitude. Fox herself believes that ten years ago, all statements about women in cinema and sexuality were used against herself. Because of the long history of sexualization and widespread criticism that came after the premiere of Jennifer’s Body, Fox believes that she “had a psychological breakdown”: she felt that she did not want to do anything, she was afraid to appear in society, because she was constantly waiting for condemnation … But she does not regret this experience, because it allowed the sensitive, in her own words, actress to become more resistant to negativity from the outside.

“It was not just one film, it looked like my life, it was on every project, with every producer. It was a watershed moment for me. “ Megan Fox in conversation with screenwriter Diablo Cody

Fox did not participate in the Me Too movement, although she did have stories to tell. The actress believes that due to the past image and prejudice, she simply will not be sympathetic to. “I don’t want to say this about myself, but let’s be clear: I was ahead of my time, and people could not understand me,” she said in 2018. “Instead, I was rejected because of the qualities for which active women are extolled today.” Since the release of the sequel to Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles in 2016, Fox has not appeared in major film projects. During this time, she produced a documentary series about the mysteries of the past “Legends of the Lost”, starred in the Korean military drama “Battle of Changsari” and a chamber action movie about a lioness-killer. All of these projects may play a role in destroying the sexy girlfriend from Transformers.