“There are no risks and threats to national security. I give a tooth! “

One of the co-founders of Monobank, Oleg Gorokhovsky, on his Facebook page published an open appeal to the National Bank of Ukraine with a request to allow the card to be issued in Bitcoin.

Gorokhovsky said that this decision of the National Bank of Ukraine will definitely not affect the financial stability of the country and will not become a threat to national security. At the same time, he believes that the NBU has the opportunity to become known throughout the world as a “progressive and adequate regulator”.









National Bank, dear! Well, let us already issue the card in bitcoins. There are no risks to financial stability and threats to national security there. I give a tooth! There is only an opportunity to be branded as an innovative, progressive and adequate regulator that can adapt to the needs of market participants and customers. Here, see how many customers will join this request. Maybe their opinion is important to you too ?! Oleg Gorokhovsky

A month ago Gorokhovsky announced integration with crypto-exchanges, cards in bitcoins and “the ability to simply, conveniently and transparently buy and sell” cue ball “”. At that time, it was reported that the functions are already ready, and Monobank is awaiting approval by the NBU, while the launch of innovations was planned in August. Although it is no longer known if this will happen