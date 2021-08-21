VanEck and ProShares Withdraw Ethereum ETF Launch Bids Two Days After Submission

On August 20, asset managers ProShares and VanEck filed a SEC applications for the withdrawal of applications for the launch of exchange-traded funds Ether Strategy ETF and Ethereum Strategy ETF based on Ethereum futures.

The documents to encourage the structures of the company were sent to the regulator on August 18.

The product offerings were in accordance with the Investment Companies Act 1940. According to the head of the SEC Gary Gensler, it provides for more reliable measures of protection than the Securities Act of 1933.

In addition to Ethereum futures, funds were expected to be able to invest in pooled funds and other exchange-traded products with a focus on ether.

Commenting on the rapid withdrawal of applications, Eric Balchunas, senior analyst at Bloomberg ETF, suggested that the companies were given to understand that the products should not be approved.









Now ProShares is withdrawing their Ether ETF filing. SEC may have had a conf call, Godfather-style. Ether, you’re out. pic.twitter.com/ZZ4b5zpx54 – Eric Balchunas (@EricBalchunas) August 20, 2021

“The SEC may have had a Godfather-style conference. Ethereum, you’re out of the game, ”he wrote.

At the same time, Balchunas considers this a good sign for potential issuers of exchange-traded funds based on the first cryptocurrency:

“While we see purely Ethereum products discarded, I would say this is good news for Bitcoin ETFs. Kind of like they [SEC] they say: listen, let’s do it right now just for bitcoin. “

Recall that in June, the Commission re-extended the consideration of VanEck’s application for the launch of an ETF based on the first cryptocurrency.

In August, the company sent the regulator documents to register an exchange-traded fund based on a bitcoin strategy.

