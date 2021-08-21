What famous women read: 6 book recommendations from stars

Therefore, if you are in search of an interesting book right now, trust the choice of Emma Watson, Reese Witherspoon, Emma Robert and Oprah Winfrey. All of them are not just movie and television stars, but also erudite women who adore literature and have run their own book clubs for several years now.

1. Emma Watson: “Little Women” by Louise May Alcott

You’ve probably heard that Emma Watson starred in one of the main roles in the adaptation of the novel of the same name. However, that’s not all: at her book club oursharedshelf, she also discussed this book on numerous occasions and noted, how important and inspiring this work is for women around the world. And in 2019, she even joined a book flash mob, hiding 2,000 copies of Little Women at monuments in London.

What is this book about: is the cult novel by American writer Louise May Alcott about the fate of four sisters who live in a small town during the Civil War. Despite all the difficulties and such different characters, they try to support each other, build a personal life, go to balls and realize themselves. In one word – to live. This is a life-affirming classic that never loses its relevance.

Photo Our Format

2. Reese Witherspoon: “Give Me a Star” by Jojo Moyes

The actress is also an avid reading fan: her online book club reesesbookclub has 2 million subscribers already! She adores modern literature and regularly shares her impressions of the books with subscribers. She admitted that she is a real fan of the author:

For many years I have been a huge Jojo Moyes fan. Her characters are so compelling, and you know how much I love historical fiction!

– shares Reese Witherspoon

What is this book about: This is a touching story about Alice, who is forced by her marriage to move from her native England to conservative Kentucky. Everything seems alien and unfriendly to her, until she agreed to become a volunteer in the library and met beautiful women. They are all united by their love of literature. This acquaintance will change Alice’s life.

Photo Family leisure club

3. “Fires Smolder Everywhere” by Celeste Ing

Yet one recommendation from Reese Witherspoon. Based on this book, a series of the same name was released, in which the actress played the main role. The work really struck her to the core.

It is not enough to say that I just love this book. This deep psychological mystery of two families in Ohio moved me to tears,

– written by the actress

What is this book about: this dramatic book is about the complex relationship between parent and child. In a small, almost ideal city, two completely opposite women live: an exemplary wife and a single mother living in a van. Both bring up adolescents with a complex character and over time it becomes clear: not everything that people see on the facade of family life is true.









Photo Our Format

4. Emma Roberts: “Rebecca”, Daphne du Maurier

Like previous actresses, Emma Roberts also has long been not just talking about her book recommendations, but also running the Belletrist book club. Monthly recommends a book that they will read and discuss with subscribers. As you can see, Emma Roberts is also a book lover among the stars. One of the books she recommended was Rebecca by Daphne du Maurier:

I am reading this book now and falling in love with it,

– wrote the star

What is this book about: This is a Gothic novel by the famous English writer Daphne du Maurier, which tells the story of the young wife of a wealthy aristocrat. The husband brings her to his estate, but every day begins to behave more and more strangely, and in the house itself everything reminds of his former mistress – Rebecca. In the end, the girl will have to find out the secret of this house and the past of its owners.

Photo Family leisure club

5. Winfrey: “The Power of the Moment is Now” by Eckhart Tolle

Perhaps this is one of the most famous book clubs of stars in the world – oprahookclub. The famous presenter has made thousands of people love reading. And all thanks to her reputation as the audience’s favorite and impeccable taste, which allows her to select really high-quality literature for the club. She advises both time-tested books and novelties.

Oprah Winfrey named “The Power of the Moment Now” as one of those books that help to cope with life’s difficulties, stimulate thought and even action.

What is this book about: this is a deeply philosophical work in which the author claims that we are all a little crazy. After all, each of us has a past that has shaped our understanding of life. However, it is sometimes important to stop the endless stream of thoughts and analysis and feel life now, in this particular moment.