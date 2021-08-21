Why Cruella with Emma Stone is Revealed to the 101 Dalmatians Universe

Mark Strong told what the audience can expect from a “great” Disney movie.

Promotional photo of the film “Cruella”

Mark Strong in a recent interview with Collider talked about what viewers can expect from the upcoming Disney movie Cruella.



The actor admitted that he “had a great time” on the set of the prequel / spin-off “101 Dalmatians” about the villainess Cruella De Ville, played by Emma Stone in the new film. Strong was thrilled to work with Craig Gillespie, whose fan he turned out to be. The actor even noted the director’s work “Tonya Against All” and “Lars and the Real Girl”. Then Mark Strong said that the tape will have many large-scale spectacular scenes:

“Something fantastic was happening on the set. Such a large-scale production. There are a lot of fashion and ballroom dancing scenes in the film, and they are simply impressive. ”

Shot from the filming of the movie “Cruella”

The artist is also delighted to have worked with Emma Stone and Emma Thompson. Strong thinks people will like this “unreal story.” And as the actor made it clear, “Cruella” is very important for a complete understanding of the story of “101 Dalmatians”:









“The film is great. This is an attempt to shed light on where Cruella came from, which we think we already know. This is a story about development as you will see Cruella transform into the Cruella De Ville we know and love to hate. ”

By the way, in the description of the plot, they mentioned that they would tell us about the difficult youth of the heroine and what influenced Cruella’s “transformation” into a villainess.

Recall that the tape also starred Paul Walter Hauser and Joel Fry.

The premiere of “Cruella” is scheduled for May 27, 2021.

Shot from the filming of the movie “Cruella”