5 stars who ruined their careers with their own hands

Lindsay became a real star at the age of 11, playing two twin girls at once in the comedy “The Parent Trap.” Critics predicted an incredible career for her, but the girl took a different path. Instead of new roles, Lindsay increasingly “delighted” fans with scandals with her participation. The media regularly received information about how the red-haired beauty disrupts the shooting, and in the meantime she did not get out of crazy parties, after which she got behind the wheel while drunk. In the end, Lohan went to rehab, from which she came out not as a world-class star, but as another secular brawler without any special kind of activity.
The French actor’s career took off when he filmed Taxi. The image of a brutal guy with a brilliant sense of humor fell in love with many moviegoers, and the actor himself “picked up” a star fever. Like his on-screen character, he increasingly found himself embroiled in scandals and, as a result, made problems with the law, which finally destroyed his reputation and career. The actor recently gave a candid interview and admitted that he would like to turn back time. “I made a firm decision: no more tragedies, no more prisons. Life is so short, you have to manage to live your happiness. The only pity is that when you begin to understand this, few people already believe in you, ”Sami said.