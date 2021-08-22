5 stars who ruined their careers with their own hands

Lindsay became a real star at the age of 11, playing two twin girls at once in the comedy “The Parent Trap.” Critics predicted an incredible career for her, but the girl took a different path. Instead of new roles, Lindsay increasingly “delighted” fans with scandals with her participation. The media regularly received information about how the red-haired beauty disrupts the shooting, and in the meantime she did not get out of crazy parties, after which she got behind the wheel while drunk. In the end, Lohan went to rehab, from which she came out not as a world-class star, but as another secular brawler without any special kind of activity.







