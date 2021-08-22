An insider on Brian Austin Green’s attitude to ex-wife Megan Fox’s novel: “He has no dislike”

Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green

It seems that 47-year-old Brian Austin Green not only put up with the romance of his ex-wife Megan Fox with Colson Baker, who acts under the pseudonym Machine Gun Kelly, but also changed his attitude towards him. As the insider said, the actor is absolutely not against the relationship of his 34-year-old ex-wife and her 30-year-old lover to a new level.

Brian doesn’t mind at all if they get serious. He has his own life, and he does not feel any dislike. He’s glad Meghan is busy and happy again



– he noted.



Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green

The actor himself, according to sources, has not yet found a permanent girlfriend after parting with his wife, but he regularly goes on dates.

He dates different girls. He is not in a serious relationship now, but there is no doubt that he is absolutely calm about Coulson,

He added.

Interestingly, until recently, insiders claimed that Brian Austin Green was extremely unhappy that his wife was showing off her new relationship, given that they had not yet formalized their divorce. And he himself hinted that he and Megan might still get along.



Megan Fox and Colson Baker

Recall that Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green have been married for 10 years. The couple have three sons in common: eight-year-old Noah, six-year-old Bodie and four-year-old Jornie. In May, it became known about their separation and the actress’s new romance. She met Colson Baker a few months before breaking up with her husband and since then has practically never parted with him. Lovers spend almost all their free time together and say that they fell in love at first sight.







