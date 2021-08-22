Anne Hathaway admitted that she had difficulty getting pregnant for the second time

Ann Hataway

Anne Hathaway, 36, who is preparing to become a mother for the second time, recently appeared at a press conference of the Television Critics Association in Beverly Hills. And, of course, the conversation with journalists began not with the main topic of the meeting, but with congratulations to the celebrity.

I’m really happy. The second pregnancy is what I have dreamed of for a very long time. And it happened

– the actress admitted with a smile on her face.



For her release, the star chose a white Valentino dress with a fluffy skirt from the fall-winter 2019 collection

Recall that Anne Hathaway and her husband Adam Shulman are expecting their second child (the couple is already raising their three-year-old son Jonathan), it became known on July 25.

This is not for a new role. I’m expecting a second baby. If no joke, then I send my love to everyone who is faced with the problems of infertility and conception. None of my pregnancies have been easy

– then the artist admitted on Instagram.

Recently, the actress spoke about the difficulties she faced during pregnancy.

Usually, pregnancy is covered in a rather one-sided way: of course, it is wonderful that we can share our happiness with others, but such moments are not always filled with only happiness, because often there is pain behind it. I think the pain comes from women feeling that we are the only ones going through this,

– shared the actress.

Everyone talks about their pregnancy when they are ready for it. I understood that my post would make someone feel bad, because (and this is not their fault!) These people simply cannot do anything about it. Sometimes there is a feeling that everyone becomes a mother … Except you. And I just wanted these people to know that I also went through this, I could not get pregnant, and in this story there are not only happy moments,









– said the actress ET.

Meanwhile, in anticipation of the addition to the family, Anne does not refuse to work. She is currently promoting her new project, the romantic eight-part comedy series Modern Love, which will air on Amazon Prime Video. The script was based on a series of columns of the same name about love and relationships in The New York Times. Each episode will have its own director and screenwriter, and in addition to Anne Hathaway, there are Tina Fey, Julia Garner, Olivia Cook, Catherine Keener, Dev Patel, Gary Carr, John Slattery, Shea Wigham and Andrew Scott.