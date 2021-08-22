Anne Hathaway first appeared in public after pregnancy announcement

Ann Hataway

Anne Hathaway, 36, was spotted by reporters yesterday at the Los Angeles airport. The actress, who recently announced her second pregnancy to fans, was clearly in good spirits and greeted reporters with a smile.

In public, Hathaway appeared in a stylish casual look: she was wearing a tweed top in brown tones, classic straight jeans and black ankle boots. At the airport, Anne was accompanied by a bodyguard who protected the star from unnecessary attention from journalists and fans, and also helped her with her luggage.

Recall that yesterday Hathaway posted on her Instagram a picture in which she poses with a rounded belly, and in the post under this photo, the actress shared with the fans the good news about the imminent addition to the family.

This is not for a movie role! Well, jokes aside, I want to tell everyone who went through the hell of unsuccessful attempts to get pregnant and through infertility that none of my ways to become a mother was direct,

Ann admitted.

The actress is already raising her three-year-old son Jonathan, who is married to 38-year-old Adam Schulman, with whom they got married in September 2012. In her interviews, Ann has repeatedly admitted that, having become a mother, she gained more self-confidence. The star assures that she is no longer chasing a “perfect body” and now feels great even with a couple of extra centimeters at the waist.







