Hollywood actress walked around the city with her husband and children

37-year-old Hollywood actress Anne Hathaway gave birth to her second child. The star with her husband Adam Shulman and two children was captured by the paparazzi during a walk in Connecticut on December 9.

It is worth noting that Anne Hathaway announced her pregnancy back in July, and judging by her tummy, even then the actress was in her last months. Presumably, the star gave birth a few weeks ago. This is also evidenced by the fact that recently Hathaway did not appear in public, missing even the premiere of his new film “Dark Waters”, which took place on November 13th.









Hollywood actress Anne Hathaway and her husband captured with a newborn baby / Photo: instagram.com/celebs_in_touch

The couple has not yet commented on the pictures that have appeared with the newborn baby. The gender of the baby Anne Hathaway and her husband also prefer to keep secret for the time being.

We will also remind, earlier, Anne Hathaway frankly admitted why she could not get pregnant for a long time. The actress faced the problem of infertility.

