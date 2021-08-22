Ariana Grande’s ex-boyfriend is getting rid of all his tattoos. And there are more than a hundred of them!

What made Pete Davidson start from scratch?







Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande











The star of the comedy show "Saturday Night Live" is known for his impressive collection of body art, which has become his biography – Pete Davidson loves to get tattoos based on the events of his life. When the 27-year-old comedian was faced with the need to sit in the make-up chair for several hours to hide all the tattoos before important shootings, he realized that something needed to be changed. He told film critic Mike McGranaghan about this.









“I just attended a virtual interview with [режиссером] Judd Apatow and the cast [комедии] “King of Staten Island”. And here’s a sensation: Pete Davidson is removing all of his tattoos! – Mike tweeted. – He even showed a fully cleansed hand. He said it took three to four hours in the makeup artist’s chair to close them, so he figured it would be easier to pull them together. ”

There are more than a hundred different drawings, words and symbols on Davidson’s body, some of which he made to cover irrelevant tattoos. For example, after breaking up with Ariana Grande, the comedian overlaid the word Cursed with a quote from the movie Breakfast at Tiffany’s, which also adorns the pop star’s body. Ari also covered the name of the ex-boyfriend, which she typed on her finger.