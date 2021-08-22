Armenian President wrote a letter of gratitude to Kim Kardashian

Also Armen Sargsyan noted the efforts of Sher and Erik Esrailyan in the issue of international recognition of the Armenian Genocide.

Armenian President Armen Sarkissian thanked the socialite Kim Kardashian, singer Cher and producer Eric Esrailyan for their contribution to the process of recognizing the Armenian Genocide. The head of state wrote about this in letters to the stars, Sputnik Armenia reports.







So, in a message to Kardashian, he assessed the influence of her family not only in the United States, but throughout the world.

“It was great to see how you, with your actions and steps, were able to play a significant role in the international recognition of the Armenian Genocide. Great job, Kim Kardashian. Thank you for your tireless efforts and sincere dedication,” Sargsyan said.

In the letter to Cher, the president pointed out that the singer has always been among the prominent figures fighting against the denial of genocide and expressed the hope to see her again in Armenia, “like many years ago.”

He also thanked Esrailyan for the film Promisededicated to the Armenian genocide.

