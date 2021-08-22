Best Celebrity Wedding Dresses – Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton and Haley Bieber

British magazine Tatler has ranked the most popular celebrity wedding dresses of the past decade, with Meghan Markle ranking first.

The Givenchy dress, which the Duchess of Sussex wore to her wedding with Prince Harry in 2018, averages 21,900 searches each month in the UK alone.

Photo: Getty Images

Kate Middleton, who married Prince William in 2011, is in second place, just behind. Her exquisite lace dress from Alexander McQueen is searched 21,500 times on average.

Photo: Getty Images

Third place goes to Haley Bieber’s wedding dress from designer Virgil Abloh. An off-the-shoulder lace dress embroidered with pearls and adorned with “Until death do us part” on the train, the model wore at the wedding ceremony with Justin Bieber in 2018.

Photo: https://www.instagram.com/haileybieber/









The fourth position went to the singer Ariana Grande, who arranged secret wedding with real estate agent Dalton Gomez in 2021. The star dressed up in an off-the-shoulder satin dress from designer Vera Wong.

Photo: https://www.instagram.com/arianagrande/

