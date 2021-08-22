Bloomberg analyst suggested the name of the real Bitcoin developer / News / Finance.ua

Bloomberg senior analyst Eric Balchunas is sure that the real creator of Bitcoin was a programmer from California Hal Finney. He was known in the crypto community as one of the earliest Bitcoin enthusiasts.

He wrote about this on his Twitter.

“I’m not at ease here, but from everything I’ve seen / read, Hal = Satoshi [Накамото]”, – wrote Balchunas.

Balchunas got the confidence that it was Finney who was hiding under the pseudonym Satoshi Nakamoto after reading a message on the forum that Finney left in 1993.

In his post, Finney described the idea of ​​cryptocurrency trading cards, the principle of which is similar to the technology of non-fungible tokens (NFT).

I’m out of my element here but based on everything I’ve seen / read Hal = Satoshi. https://t.co/vc7mjZU1kR





– Eric Balchunas (@EricBalchunas) August 15, 2021

The theory that Hal Finney is a real Bitcoin developer has been around for years. In the crypto community, he is known as one of the first Bitcoin enthusiasts who also participated in the development of the cryptocurrency.

It was Helu Finney who, on January 12, 2009, the Bitcoin developer known as Satoshi Nakamoto, sent the first transaction on the Bitcoin network.

Read also: Bitcoin may soar up to $ 50 thousand: forecast

As stated in the profile of the specialized publication about the cryptocurrency ForkLog, Finney was a well-known cryptographer even before the advent of Bitcoin, as well as a participant in the cypherpunk movement. Members of the movement defended the right to use data encryption tools not only by governments, but also by ordinary citizens.

Finney was a passionate supporter of the cryptocurrency in its early days. He died on 28 August 2014 due to amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.