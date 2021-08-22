Bridgerton actors were inspired by the story of the Kardashian family: Kim’s reaction

Nichol’s statementNS Kohlan
In the series “BridgertonNS“Nicola Cohlan appeared as Penelope Featherington. Family this heroine is not friendly, and the girl’s mother does everything to make her daughters look bright at balls and attract the attention of gentlemen.
It turned out that the actresses who played the characters of the Featherington family were inspired by the example of the Kardashian family.
Did you know that the Kardashians were a huge inspiration for Featheringtones and we talked about them constantly during our fittings? I feel that she (Kim Kardashian – 24 channel) should know this,
– wrote Nikola Kohlan.
Curious reaction of Kim Kardashian
Twitter message received Kim Kardashian, who turns out to be an avid fan of BridgertonNS“. She could not resist commenting and emotionally wrote that she never knew about it. At the same time, the blogger did not restrain her delight and resembled a real fan. Taking advantage of the stardom, Kim Kardashian also asked the actresses of the series to try on costumes for season 2 of the show, which made the network laugh.
What? I’m so excited! This tweet was sent to me in the Bridgerton group chat! May I come to you for a fitting? It would do my whole life! I love you Lady Vee
– said Kim Kardashian.
For such an emotional appeal of the rich woman, Nicola Kokhlan could only invite the fan for a fitting. The actress did this with pleasure, noting that she has a common designer with Kim Kardashian.
Briefly about the series “BridgertonNS“
- The series “BridgertonNS“came out on Netflix in December 2020 and was an instant hit on the streaming platform.
- The plot of the tape combined the novels in the style of Jane Austen and the TV series “Gossip Girl”. At the center of events was the Bridgerton family, which, during the ball season in London, is trying to find a groom for Daphne. At this time, the Earl of Hastings arrives in the city, who does not seek to marry. But everything changes after meeting Daphne. And everything will be closely watched by Lady Whistledone, who writes the newspaper anonymously, revealing the secrets of bohemia.
- Even before the shooting of the new episodes of “Bridgerton”, representatives of Netflix announced that the project was extended for 3 and 4 seasons… Not all actors will return to their roles. So, Reggie Page, known to audiences as the Earl of Hastings, will no longer appear in Bridgerton.