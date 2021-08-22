Bridgerton actors were inspired by the story of the Kardashian family: Kim’s reaction

Nichol’s statement NS Kohlan

In the series “BridgertonNS“Nicola Cohlan appeared as Penelope Featherington. Family this heroine is not friendly, and the girl’s mother does everything to make her daughters look bright at balls and attract the attention of gentlemen.

It turned out that the actresses who played the characters of the Featherington family were inspired by the example of the Kardashian family.

Did you know that the Kardashians were a huge inspiration for Featheringtones and we talked about them constantly during our fittings? I feel that she (Kim Kardashian – 24 channel) should know this,

– wrote Nikola Kohlan.

Curious reaction of Kim Kardashian

Curious reaction of Kim Kardashian

Twitter message received Kim Kardashian, who turns out to be an avid fan of BridgertonNS". She could not resist commenting and emotionally wrote that she never knew about it. At the same time, the blogger did not restrain her delight and resembled a real fan. Taking advantage of the stardom, Kim Kardashian also asked the actresses of the series to try on costumes for season 2 of the show, which made the network laugh.









What? I’m so excited! This tweet was sent to me in the Bridgerton group chat! May I come to you for a fitting? It would do my whole life! I love you Lady Vee

– said Kim Kardashian.

For such an emotional appeal of the rich woman, Nicola Kokhlan could only invite the fan for a fitting. The actress did this with pleasure, noting that she has a common designer with Kim Kardashian.

