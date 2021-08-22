BTC / USD forecast. Bitcoin is losing ground

lost some of the previously won positions after failed attempts to consolidate above the significant resistance level of 46500 (50 Fib level).

AMC Theaters, a major US movie theater chain, will add bitcoin as a way to pay for tickets by the end of the year, according to CEO Adam Aron. Thus, the number of global brands accepting bitcoin as a payment method continues to grow. Recently, similar plans were announced by the German company Philipp Plein.

On August 10, asset management company Vaneck filed an application with the Securities and Exchange Commission to register a Bitcoin Strategy ETF, an exchange-traded fund that will be an actively managed ETF investing in bitcoin futures, pooled investment vehicles and other ETFs that invest in instruments. related to bitcoin.

Investment firm Neuberger Berman (NYSE :), which manages $ 400 billion in assets, recently announced its intention to include Bitcoin and Ether-based instruments in its portfolio. The fund intends to invest in derivative financial instruments such as bitcoin futures and traded on futures exchanges registered with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, or indirectly through cryptocurrency-based investment instruments.

According to technical analysis, in case of breakdown of support at 42500, a decline to 41100 is likely, then 37,700. Fixation above the resistance at 46500 will open the way to 50,000.









Kempa Andrey, Managing Partner, WELTRADE