Sunday, August 22, 2021
    Sharla Hamblin

    BTC / USD forecast. Bitcoin is losing ground




    lost some of the previously won positions after failed attempts to consolidate above the significant resistance level of 46500 (50 Fib level).

    AMC Theaters, a major US movie theater chain, will add bitcoin as a way to pay for tickets by the end of the year, according to CEO Adam Aron. Thus, the number of global brands accepting bitcoin as a payment method continues to grow. Recently, similar plans were announced by the German company Philipp Plein.

    On August 10, asset management company Vaneck filed an application with the Securities and Exchange Commission to register a Bitcoin Strategy ETF, an exchange-traded fund that will be an actively managed ETF investing in bitcoin futures, pooled investment vehicles and other ETFs that invest in instruments. related to bitcoin.

    Investment firm Neuberger Berman (NYSE :), which manages $ 400 billion in assets, recently announced its intention to include Bitcoin and Ether-based instruments in its portfolio. The fund intends to invest in derivative financial instruments such as bitcoin futures and traded on futures exchanges registered with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, or indirectly through cryptocurrency-based investment instruments.

    According to technical analysis, in case of breakdown of support at 42500, a decline to 41100 is likely, then 37,700. Fixation above the resistance at 46500 will open the way to 50,000.




    Support and resistance lines

    Kempa Andrey, Managing Partner, WELTRADE

    A warning: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

    Fusion media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy / sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.




