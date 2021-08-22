Charles Hoskinson Calls on Cardano Developers to Create a Proof-of-Burn Application for ADA | Blockchain24

Charles Hoskinson responds to ADA critics by suggesting to the community Cardano create a Proof-of-Burn application for ADA.

Proof-of-Burn protocol

On the live stream, Charles mentioned that from time to time, someone on crypto Twitter stated that Cardano should burn a few tokens as ADA’s offer is “too big”.

Hoskinson said it was time for the community Cardano demonstrated ability Cardano deal with this kind of unfriendly suggestions.

He told the audience about a document that describes the “Proof of Burn” mechanism that allows anyone to destroy cryptocurrencies by sending them to an address from which they cannot be withdrawn or otherwise spent.

I showed my computer screen in the video and showed this article written by several crypto experts from IOHK and the community Cardano …









According to Charles, this article is a formalization of the Proof-of-Burn protocol and describes the process of this mechanism as: 1) creating an unspent cryptocurrency address to which cryptocurrency coins are sent and thus destroyed; 2) a mechanism that checks if this address is really not payable.

Hoskinson invites developers to create an ADA Proof-of-Burn app

The founder of IOHK said it would be nice if the developers who are now learning to create apps with Cardano create a Proof-of-Burn app for ADA.

In this case, Hoskinson stated, whenever someone started talking again about the time to burn the ADA, he would send them an unspent ADA address to destroy the coin and offer to contribute and burn some ADA.

Hoskinson said that he and his team could do it on their own, but they have no time due to the upcoming Alonzo fork (the announced data for this hard fork is September 12), so he suggested to other development teams in the community Cardano create such an application.

Hoskinson would choose the best one. The winner will be awarded a prize – an NFT with Hoskinson’s favorite lobster toy, which can often be seen on the microphone in live broadcasts.