Cryptocurrency Created by Ethereum Co-Founder Reaches All-Time Highs

The Cardano cryptocurrency hit its all-time high on Sunday. At the peak of strengthening the quotes exceeded the level of $ 2.65. Growth relative to the results of Friday closing exceeded 22%. Since the beginning of the year, named after the legendary mathematician, gambler, scientist and rake Gerolamo Cardano, the asset has risen in price by almost 1900% (from $ 0.07623).

Cardano’s capitalization is approaching $ 80 billion (the value of $ 79.9 billion was overcome at the end of the working week).

The main reasons for the growth of the token launched 4 years ago are the surge of interest from visitors to the Google Trends platform and the reaction of investors to the statements of the co-founder of Cardano Charles Hoskinson about the meager amount of energy consumed by the proprietary network (less than 0.01% compared to the energy consumption of the Bitcoin network).









The aforementioned commentary by Hoskinson sounded after Elon Musk’s statement about the search for an energy-efficient crypt, the cost of mining which would be less than 1% of the energy consumption for “growing” bitcoin.

Cardano’s birthday is 09/29/20217. Just a day after the presentation of the blockchain – 10/01/2017 – the token of the same name began to be traded on exchanges.

The crypto trading ticker – ADA – is named after the British female mathematician Augusta Ada King (aka Ada Lovelace). The crypt itself is dedicated to the above-mentioned Italian mathematician with an ambiguous reputation and the author of the formula for determining the roots of the canonical cubic equation (Cardano’s Formula) named after him.

Hoskinson’s partners in the development of the discussed crypt were specialists from the Hong Kong company IOHK. Hoskinson himself took an active part in the creation of Ethereum, but left the project in 2014.

The popularity of cardano is due to the most secure programming language Haskell, the impeccable reputation of the developers and the ability of the promoters to promote the crypto on the top exchanges, ensuring the anonymity of the holders without prejudice to relations with the authorities of key states and national central banks.

