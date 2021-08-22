Disney will pay, but not Scarlett Johansson

Like Scarlett Johansson, Oscar winner Emma Stone has been held hostage to Disney’s decision to release Cruella, both in film and online, streaming herself. As in the case of Johansson, Stone’s contractual bonuses were tied to theatrical fees: the higher they were, the more the actress was paid. However, the changed release model actually deprived Stone of the chances of receiving honest bonuses, since the film earned much less predictions at the box office. Scarlett Johansson, who starred in the “Black Widow” comic strip, which was also released in a hybrid format, accused Disney of intentional breach of contract.

According to rumors, Emma Stone planned to do the same, but instead practically signed a new contract – on more favorable terms. Insider Matt Belloni, citing reliable sources, reports that Stone has knocked out an eight-figure fee for her participation in the Cruella sequel, which has already started production. There are no details of the deal, of course, but, presumably, with such an impressive salary, the Disney corporation paid off the actress for the fact that the first “Cruella” came out on the same day with a theatrical release also online. They say that the signing of the contract is a matter of the next few days: now the last formalities are being settled, including the actress insisting on the inclusion of a royalty clause in it if the film is released on the streaming service.









With Scarlett Johansson, according to rumors, the Disney studio decided to part ways: all projects in which she was supposed to participate were either canceled or frozen. Those films and TV shows where Johansson acted as a producer are also no longer considered. Disney representatives did not give official comments on this matter.