Emma Watson meets game programmer Brendan Irbae

Emma Watson and Brendan Irbae

After a short romance with businessman Brendan Wallace, 29-year-old Emma Watson plunged into a new relationship. The other day, the actress was spotted on a date with a game programmer and co-founder of Oculus VR, who, ironically, like Watson’s previous lover, is named Brendan.

The paparazzi filmed a couple leaving an Italian restaurant in Santa Monica. Emma and Brendan tried not to attract too much attention to themselves: the actress left the establishment first and walked briskly to the car, and her companion with a smile on his face walked behind her and carried in his hands a paper bag with food from the restaurant.

Insiders confirmed that mutual feelings really flared up between Watson and Irbe not so long ago, and now they strive to spend as much time with each other as possible.

They’ve been dating for some time. It’s funny that Emma’s previous boyfriend was also named Brendan,

– commented on a source close to the actress.

It is known that the new chosen one Watson is 39 years old and he has been developing games for various platforms. In 2012, he co-founded Facebook-owned Oculus VR, a virtual reality immersion hardware and software company. At the end of last year, he left Oculus VR because he decided to move on. Brendan is now partnered with Sketchfab, an online platform that creates 3D and VR content.

It is noteworthy that Emma Watson, unlike many Hollywood stars, clearly prefers not colleagues in the shop, but people from other areas. Most often, the actress is attracted by promising businessmen and specialists in the field of information technology and economics. But Emma herself is a humanitarian: she graduated from Brown University in the United States with a bachelor’s degree in English literature.









