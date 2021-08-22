Ethereum Destroyed $ 250 Million ETH, Now Over $ 23 Billion Stuck In ETH 2.0 ”Crypto Insiders

Ethereum (ETH) feed it start this month Long-awaited update with “London” hard fork… This update, dubbed Ethereum Improvement Proposal (EIP) 1559, launched a system of transaction fees. blockchain network on a bulldozer.

Ethereum faced huge transaction costs this year due to network congestion caused by the explosion. Decentralized Finance (DeFi) Employment Non Fungible Token (NFT) Markets.

$ 250 million destroyed

The new system makes these transaction costs more predictable and more stable by introducing base fees that are amortized after each transaction. according to the money After the upgrade, about 74,000 ETH, worth almost $ 250 million, were destroyed.

But that doesn’t make broadcasting deflationary. This will probably only happen after the so-called To combine, or merger, with the Ethereum 2.0 blockchain. At this point, Ethereum will switch from proof of work Protocol (PoW) (like Bitcoin) K proof of stake Protocol (PoS) (e.g. Cardano).









$ 23 billion from GASTACID

This merger is expected to take place in about six months. data from Etherscan It turns out that over 7 million ETH worth about $ 23 billion has already been allocated or reserved in the ETH 2.0 deposit contract. for what is called checker To be included in the new system, users must block at least 32 ETH.

The blocking of ether is a sign of great faith in Cryptocurrency. It is currently not possible to remove this ether from the nodes again, and this will only be possible in an update somewhere after the merge.

Ether price a. In May absolutely tall (ATH) from $ 4350 but fell below $ 1800 in late June and late July. Since July 20, the price of Ether (like Bitcoin) has risen again and is now $ 3,250.

Cardano Strike (ADA) has also grown rapidly in recent times. Recently, it was revealed that the number of headlines is astounding. This summer by 25%. The ADA price was $ 2.64 per ATH this morning.