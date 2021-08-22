Everyone dreams of her. Billionaire Kylie Jenner in a transparent mini caused a stir

23-year-old Kylie Jenner loves provocative shoots, for which she tries on the most seductive outfits. The beauty is not shy about getting naked, the youngest millionaire in the world is always ready for daring photo shoots. This time she tried on one of the sexiest outfits imaginable.

Instadiva wore a translucent tangerine dress in petite length, complete with seductive side slits and flirty fringe at the bottom. The star posed with her back to the camera and her back sexually arched. In the last shot, Jenner turned her face: as it turned out, the front of the dress is also complemented by tiny slits.

Kylie gathered her hair into a thin braid, and in her makeup she focused on her eyes and radiant skin. Gold bracelets perfectly complemented the bright summer look of the celebrity. The tangerine shade of the outfit was effectively combined with the star’s tanned skin. The picture instantly gained a lot of likes on the web.









“God, you are a beauty”, “Everything is burning around”, “You are my dream”, “Every man dreams of you”, “I want to admire your figure endlessly,” “You are the most beautiful of the Kardashian sisters,” commented the followers …

