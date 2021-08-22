Experts told which cryptocurrency will replace passports

MOSCOW, 22 Aug – PRIME. NFT tokens of the Ethereum platform can replace passports and serve as confirmation of personal data, analysts told Izvestia newspaper.

Global sales of digital tokens have been $ 2.8 billion since the beginning of the year. This amount is 165 times higher than last year’s figure, told the publication in “Finam”.

NFTs are non-fungible tokens (virtual digital units) in the blockchain network that cannot be exchanged for each other. They are used to acquire digital objects. This digital certificate is stored on the blockchain and gives exclusive rights to photos, videos, audio and any digital goods. NFT is used in the arts, including famous auctions like Christie’s.

The digital unit may soon become indispensable in the field of transit, international transport, tourism and other areas, experts argue.

“In the future, NFT will be able to be used for identification and physical objects: for example, serve as an identity card, confirm the authenticity of legal documents, personal data of a person, and so on,” said Vladimir Smetanin, CEO of Newcent financial company. Now digital tokens are mainly supported on the Ethereum platform, experts recalled.

The crypto coin can expect a new “explosive” leap, experts warned.

At the end of the year, NFT’s sales may reach $ 5 billion, says Denis Voskvitsov, head of the fintech company Exantech.

“Prices for non-fungible tokens are associated with the crypto market, so, in May, with a significant drop in digital currencies, the volume of trading decreased significantly, but their activity continued to grow,” Voskvitsov explained.