Flowers on fingers: how to repeat Blake Lively’s manicure :: Beauty :: RBC Style

Judging by the Instagram of star nail masters, drawing plants on nails is fashionable. Actress Blake Lively showed her reading of the trend: a manicure with real flowers under a layer of clear polish

We saw an unusual idea for a manicure in the post-reports from the premiere of the film “The Main Character”, which was shot by Blake Lively’s husband, actor and film producer Ryan Reynolds. The couple’s release became a real sensation – after the birth of their third child, they did not appear in public for a year. For the premiere, the actress chose a dress from the American brand Prabal Gurung and complemented the look with an extraordinary manicure with dried flowers.

This nail design was invented by the star nail master El.

“Blake sent me pictures of the dress and explained that she would like to do a cute but unusual manicure for it,” said El Refinery 29. “I bought tiny pressed dried flowers at a craft store. Soaked them in alcohol to soften. I put it on my nails and covered it with a topcoat. ” Since the flowers are not completely flat, it is important that they are completely covered with gel polish before drying and do not stick out of it.









El is known for other original manicure ideas as well. In 2019, she painted Blake Pokémon on her nails. And in 2018 – Deadpool, a comic book character played by Reynolds.

In addition to Lively, Elle is trusted by model Gigi Hadid, singer J.Lo, actresses Katie Holmes and Kristen Stewart.

Probably, very soon manicure with pressed dried flowers will become a trend in nail art. But if you are not yet ready for such daring experiments, you can start with minimalistic drawings. The most fashionable options can be found on the Instagram of star nail artists.

