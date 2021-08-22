Gwyneth Paltrow on aging and self-acceptance: “Over the years, inner beauty replaces outer beauty.”

Gwyneth Paltrow

Recently, 46-year-old Gwyneth Paltrow launched a beauty podcast show on the website of her company Goop, which produces cosmetics, food and other products for a healthy lifestyle, which she called The Beauty Closet. In the first episode of the program, the actress touched upon the topic of aging and self-love.

Gwyneth recalled that in her youth, many considered her “a typical beauty”, but because of such compliments over the years, Paltrow began to complex.

The appearance of wrinkles, menopause … What happens in a woman’s head at the moment when you are no longer considered the most beautiful and desirable?

Gwyneth asked.

Gwyneth Paltrow

Paltrow admitted that self-acceptance helped her to come to terms with the inevitable process of aging and changes in the female body. According to the star, over the years she only began to like herself more, because she ceased to focus so much on her appearance.

At some point, you just start to like yourself! You just get to the point where your inner beauty becomes more important than your outer beauty. Such a funny shift!

– said Paltrow.

Gwyneth Paltrow early in her career

By the way, this is not the first time Gwyneth touches on such frank topics. In the fall, the actress admitted that she had the first symptoms of menopause. Paltrow revealed that she is now angry for no reason and is experiencing increased sweating.

When you start perimenopause, you notice many changes. I feel changes in the hormonal background, in the mood – I can get angry for no reason,

– said Paltrow on the website of her healthy lifestyle company, which recently found itself at the center of another scandal.









Gwyneth also noted that people should change their attitude towards menopause. The actress is convinced that women should not rely solely on the experience of their mothers and grandmothers and be afraid of this process like fire. At the same time, Paltrow advertised special supplements for her healthy lifestyle company, which, she said, should alleviate the suffering of women.