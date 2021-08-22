Gwyneth Paltrow talks about how to maintain a good relationship with her ex-husband

Gwyneth Paltrow has repeatedly admitted that she is on good terms with her ex-husband, Chris Martin. Gwyneth has been married to a musician for ten years. Together they raised a daughter and a son. The couple parted in 2014, explaining their divorce by “mutual consent”. According to them, they still maintain friendly relations and consider each other members of the same family.









Therefore, the actress can quite reasonably give advice on how to maintain a good relationship with her ex-husband. So, as part of the YouTube show Drew Barrymore The Drew Barrymore Show, the founder of the Goop project spoke about how former spouses can remain friends. The celebrity also stressed that after the divorce, their relationship with Martin has improved significantly.

“I really wanted our children not to get psychological trauma. Chris and I decided to put them first, and it’s harder than it sounds because sometimes you really don’t want to be with the person you’re divorcing. But if you decide to have a family dinner, then you will. You take a deep breath, look the person in the eyes and remember your agreement, smile, hug and return to this new relationship that you are trying to maintain, ”says Gwyneth Paltrow.