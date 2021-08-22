“He talks about it directly.”

Celebrities already have four children for two.







Legion-Media

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly











30-year-old Colson Baker, aka Machine Gun Kelly, is ready to propose to 34-year-old sweetheart Megan Fox as soon as she divorces Brian Austin Green. According to insiders, the rapper is so in love with the Transformers star that he is already planning to start a family with her.









“Friends of MGK have never seen him like this, he is madly in love with Megan and spends most of his time with her,” a source told HollywoodLife. – He says he wants to marry her and have a child with her, he talks about it very bluntly. The relationship with her has definitely tamed him, he is focused on her and does everything to make her happy. “

Baker is raising 11-year-old daughter Casey from ex-elect Emma Cannon, and Fox and Green have three sons – 8-year-old Noah, 6-year-old Bodie and 4-year-old Jornie.

“[Между Колсон и Меган] everything is serious, they cannot get enough of each other. They have already met families, including children, and this is a fulfilling relationship that can lead to much more serious things. They are completely absorbed in each other, ”added the insider.