How Heidi Klum, Madonna, Jessica Biel, Jennifer Lopez and others celebrated Mother’s Day

Jennifer Lopez with her daughter Emma

Mother’s Day was celebrated in many countries around the world yesterday. By tradition, celebrities on this day shared memorable pictures with their mothers and congratulated them and all mothers in the world on this holiday. As always, it was not without archival photographs – many stars published footage of their mothers in their youth, and also showed their children’s photographs. Due to the coronavirus, not everyone had the opportunity to congratulate loved ones in person, come to visit them and give their hugs.

How the stars celebrated this day, see our photo selection.

Justin Timberlake: “My love. Every day I live with reverence thanks to you. Our family is your merit, it is thanks to your love and soulfulness. You are a dream that I want to share all this with. Your boys love you!”

Jessica Biel: “Getting some kind of ‘remote’ Mother’s Day love from my own incredible mother and my sister-in-law angel is the quarantine style! one day. Happy Mother’s Day! “. Catherine Zeta-Jones: “To my beloved mother on Mother’s Day. And although today is not Mother’s Day in Wales, I just want to say that I love you, Mom.” Sharon Stone: “My first day as a single mom with three children. Happy Mother’s Day to all moms!”

Gigi Hadid: “The best I could ask for. Happy Mother’s Day to the one I would like to be like. I love you without any words. Yolanda Hadid, you are a superhero!”

Christina Aguilera: “Happy Mother’s Day! I love you, Mom! I also send my love to those people who today cannot be with their mothers and families.”

Jared Leto: Happy Mother’s Day to All Incredible Moms.

Paris Hilton: “Happy Mother’s Day, my beautiful mother Katie Hilton. I love you!”

Sofia Vergara: “Happy Mother’s Day to my mother and all mothers in the world!”

Kate Beckinsale: “Happy Mother’s Day everyone! Motherhood is the greatest joy and gift. Sometimes it can be a surprise, like this box of poop. Here is my mom in this picture shares her experience. I love you, Jude.”

Cruz Beckham: “I love you mom.”

Alessandra Ambrosio: “I wish happy Mother’s Day to my goddess and all mother goddesses in the world!” Robert Downey Jr .: “On this day, let us honor more women raising children than on any other day. Happy Mother’s Day!”

Selena Gomez: “I love this woman more than anyone can imagine. Happy Mother’s Day!”

Ashley Graham: “Doing makeup as a mom is not as easy as it seems. I remember how my sisters and I loved watching mom get ready. Her best beauty advice sounded like this: the less, the more, reminding us that beauty always comes from within. Happy Mother’s Day to my mom and all moms! “.



Cara Delevingne: “Happy Mother’s Day! I have the greatest respect and admiration for all mothers and women every day, but today is your day. Pandora Delevingne, you are one of a kind!”



Eva Longoria: “The mother is the one who can take the place of everyone else, but whose place no one else can take,” – Cardinal Mamillod. Happy Mother’s Day!”.

Gisele Bundchen: “I send love and respect to all mothers, especially those who may not be able to receive warm hugs from their children today. Life is made possible thanks to you. You are a gift. Mom, thank you for being an example of strength and love, devotion and patience, honor and kindness. Thank you for giving me wonderful sisters and always supporting me. Thank you for giving me life and for being my beloved mother. You know how much I love you!”.

Ryan Reynolds: “I honor these three incredible mothers for their wisdom, strength and ability to always look like they were going to an unexpected birthday party.”

Justin Bieber: “I can’t express all that gratitude for everything that you sacrificed for me. You have always believed in me. I love you, mom! Thank you!”

Hailey Baldwin: “Happy Matter Day, My Beautiful Mother! The Most Beautiful Lady.”

Cindy Crawford: “So grateful that I have my mom. She showed me what unconditional love looks like and gave me the confidence to become a mother myself. Two of the greatest gifts! I love you, Mom!”

Katie Holmes: “Thank you Mom for teaching me so many things and for loving me!”

Jennifer Lopez: “Being a mom is a great joy and happiness. My hardest test and biggest victory.”

Jessica Chastain: “Happy Mother’s Day to the women who gave so much for their children. I am so grateful to my amazing mom and grandmother. I owe everything to them.”



Miranda Kerr with her mother: “My mother taught me a lot: how to love, how to laugh and how to live. Becoming a mother for me was the greatest blessing. It is such a precious gift and the most significant part of my life. It fills my heart with great joy.”









Madonna: “My mom looks so tired in these photos. It’s a reminder that being a mom is the hardest job in the world!”

Nicole Kidman: “I know that many of you today do not have the opportunity to kiss and hug your mothers, but we congratulate all mothers in the world on the holiday.”

Milla Jovovich: “Happy Mother’s Day to all incredible mothers! Our children are what makes Mother’s Day so special, and I cannot express in words how grateful I am to my children who help me improve as a parent hour after hour, day after day. “. Heidi Klum: “Breakfast in bed for Mother’s Day.”

Linda Evangelista: “I send love to everyone on Mother’s Day. I am very grateful that I have such a beautiful mother.”

Lindsay Lohan: “Happy Mother’s Day!”

Natalie Portman: “My first blessing in life was to be born to my mom. She is the most loving, caring, generous, pleasant, funny, intelligent, talented, creative person I could ever spend my childhood with. And now I am happy to have my children who made me a mom and make me smile and laugh every single day. Thanks to them, I appreciate my mom even more for all the things she did for me. “

Chris Hemsworth: “Happy Mother’s Day to All Incredible Mothers!” Kourtney Kardashian: “Happy Mother’s Day to my mom and grandmother, who taught me to live and desperately and unconditionally love life, be a strong woman and glorify each other with passion. And do it all while having fun.”

Kylie Jenner: “My little love. What a special gift to be your mom. Happy Mother’s Day to all moms.”

Chris Jenner: “Happy Mother’s Day! Thank you to my mother for teaching me how to be the best mom I can be. I couldn’t have dreamed of a more amazing mother. I love you so much. Being a mother is the most incredible blessing, and I thank all my children for giving me the opportunity to love, grow and learn as a mother and grandmother. Seeing my children become mothers is such a joy and I thank God every day for my family. I am so proud of my beautiful daughters who are mothers: Courtney, Kim, Chloe, Kylie! “.

Scout Willis: “I love this woman so much. Today I am overwhelmed with tremendous gratitude for all the amazing ups, growths, downs and incredibly hard work that I have done in my relationship with my mom. Our communication and closeness is all because of this work. I send love to those who today are with their beloved mothers, those who desperately miss their mothers, those who work to be mothers, because being a mother is inherently heroism, those who have made a conscious decision not to become mothers or cannot become them, foster mothers, grandmothers, mothers of dogs, mothers of cats, mothers of lizards, mothers of birds! “.

Some of our stars joined the celebration of Mother’s Day, who also congratulated their mothers on social networks.

Anna Chipovskaya: “They say today is Mother’s Day. I was surprised. I looked in Google, it says – November 29. But, in fact, what’s the difference? At least every day. Because love is endless, and gratitude is huge. It’s a pity, you can’t hug, but you can Happy Mother’s Day, Mom. Still from the movie “Calm”.



Olga Kurylenko: “Happy Mother’s Day!”

Daria Konovalova: “Happy Mother’s Day!”

Regina Todorenko: “Thank you, my Ma, for the love that gives me wings. For the love that inspires new victories. For the love that gives the right to make mistakes. For the love that knows how to forgive. For the love that heals the soul and tightens wounds. For the love that gives strength to go on! For the love that gives birth to new love. Thank you, you are my hero, my woman of every year, my friend! Happy mothers to all! May every day be Mother’s Day! “



Natalia Vodianova: “Happy Mothers Day to all Mothers!”

Natalya Podolskaya: “Today is Mother’s Day! I congratulate all mothers in the world with extraordinary happiness. And I want to wish my mother good health for a long, long time! And this lovely girl in the photo is my niece Natasha. And, by the way, it doesn’t matter when and in what This day is celebrated in the country! It is not superfluous to say something nice to mom. “

Sati Spivakova: “September 1984. I am with my mother, and in two months I will also become a mother for the first time.”



Miroslava Duma: “Happy Mother’s Day!”

Marina Linchuk: “Anna Sofia, my sweet angel, my everything, thank you for choosing me. I never could have imagined how much joy and love you will bring into my life! Being your mother is the greatest achievement in of my life”.

Victoria Lopyreva: “The Art of Being a Mom”.